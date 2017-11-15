Shawnee police say man killed in October wreck was passenger, are looking for man who may have been in car

Shawnee police on Tuesday announced they have determined that the man killed in an October wreck on Shawnee Mission Parkway was the passenger in the SUV that was found under a bridge near Pioneer Crossing Park, and say they are looking for another man to question regarding the accident.

Police said they have identified the deceased man as Salvador J. Saucedo, 50, of Overland Park. They are looking for Jaimie Merino-Hernandez, 46, to speak to about the case.

Police were alerted to an overturned Ford Explorer in the creekbed adjacent to Pioneer Crossing Park off Shawnee Mission Parkway after 11 a.m. Oct. 7, where they found Saucedo already dead. They believed that the single-car accident had occurred the previous night. The way the vehicle came to rest under a bridge made it difficult to see from the road.

Police are asking anyone with information about Merino-Hernandez’s whereabouts to contact them at 913-631-2150 or via the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.