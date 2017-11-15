Thank You to our 1,414 subscribers

Overland Park police looking for suspect in armed robbery near 83rd and Switzer

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 15, 2017 7:11 am · Comments
OP_POlice

Overland Park police this morning are looking for a white male who stole jewelry and cash from a woman sitting in her car in the 9400 block of W. 83rd Street Tuesday night.

Police say they arrived on the scene around 8 p.m. after receiving a report of an armed robbery to find a woman who had sustained minor lacerations on her arms after struggling with the robber. The woman said the robber was wearing dark clothes, including long pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

The victim told police she was resting inside her vehicle when the man confronted her with a knife, demanding her valuables. He fled the scene after a short struggle, heading eastbound on foot.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact them at 913-895-6300.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Crime, Overland Park

Comments

Comments

Related

Police are looking for Jamie Merino-Hernandez in relation to the crash.

Shawnee police say man killed in October wreck was passenger, are looking for man who may have been in car

Overland Park police investigated the homicide near 61st Terrace and Robinson in summer 2015.

Man pleads no contest to murder charge from 2015 shooting in northern OP

So_Wun_Pak

Mission storeowner facing felony charge related to alleged counterfeit goods operation

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.