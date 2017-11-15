Overland Park police looking for suspect in armed robbery near 83rd and Switzer

Overland Park police this morning are looking for a white male who stole jewelry and cash from a woman sitting in her car in the 9400 block of W. 83rd Street Tuesday night.

Police say they arrived on the scene around 8 p.m. after receiving a report of an armed robbery to find a woman who had sustained minor lacerations on her arms after struggling with the robber. The woman said the robber was wearing dark clothes, including long pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

The victim told police she was resting inside her vehicle when the man confronted her with a knife, demanding her valuables. He fled the scene after a short struggle, heading eastbound on foot.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact them at 913-895-6300.