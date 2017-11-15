Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Kansas Education Commissioner says he wants schools to be able to hire more unlicensed teachers. Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson on Tuesday proposed that the state look to allow more unlicensed teachers into the classroom, an idea that is likely to get pushback from teachers unions. [Kansas Education Commissioner Outlines Proposal To Allow More Non-Licensed Teachers — KCUR]

KU Hospital, Shawnee Mission Health not covered under plans open to Johnson, Wyandotte County residents in ACA Marketplace. The absence of two of the three largest health systems in the metro area from the coverage plans available on the ACA marketplace for Johnson and Wyandotte County residents is leaving thousands of area residents facing a difficult situation. [ACA marketplace plans will no longer cover KC’s largest, third-largest hospitals — Kansas City Business Journal]

NEJC legislators upset with Department of Children and Families’ refusal to answer question about destroyed documents. Sen. Barbara Bollier and Rep. Jarrod Ousley were among the lawmakers frustrated by an apparent stall tactic employed by a representative of the Kansas Department of Children and Families at a task force hearing Tuesday. Sen. Laura Kelly asked a DCF official if he could comment on reports that the department had shredded documents about department meetings, the official sat silently and then said he would not comment. “Getting information out of them is like pulling teeth,” Ousley told the Kansas City Star. “… The crickets were loud. This is what’s become of the department. This is a hollowed-out department that is supposed to be looking out for the best interest of kids.” [Kansas child welfare official has no answer when state senator asks about ‘shredding of notes’ — Kansas City Star]