$10 million gift adds momentum to project that will transform JCCC campus over coming years

A $10 million lead gift from the Sunderland Foundation announced Tuesday will help transform the Johnson County Community College campus in the coming years.

The JCCC Board of Trustees has approved a $102.6 million project that will remake large portions of the aging JCCC campus over the coming years. Among the improvements and additions called for in the project plan are:

Construction of a new Fine Arts and Design Studio building near the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art and the Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy. The 37,000 square foot building will house the school’s filmmaking and graphic design programs.

Construction of a new career and technical education building to the west of the gymnasium. This 70,000 square foot building will house programs like heating, ventilation and air conditioning training; automotive technology; and electrical careers training.

Renovation and expansion of the existing Welding Laboratory Building and the ATB, to provide more modern facilities for programs like construction management and welding.

Renovation of the facade of the student center and the athletic facilities to create what campus leaders are calling a “campus front door.”

Sunderland Foundation leaders say they hope their matching gift will spark other private contributions to the school’s makeover efforts.

“We’ve had a positive relationship with Johnson County Community College for many decades and fully support the college’s efforts under its campus transformation initiative to help build our future workforce,” Kent Sunderland, president of the Sunderland Foundation, said in a statement.

The school has selected JE Dunn Construction to lead construction of the project. The current timetable calls for all renovation projects to be completed by 2020.

You can find out more about the project and the Sunderland Foundation grant here.