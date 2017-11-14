Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

AFT-Kansas pushes Yoder on Republican tax bill, says it would remove teacher tax deduction. Members of the American Federation of Teachers-Kansas are pushing back on the Republican tax bill supported by Rep. Kevin Yoder, saying that it would take away a tax deduction they use. Teachers who buy school supplies for their own classrooms can get a deduction of $250 under the current system. Under the Republican tax reform bill, that deduction would disappear. “It’s a slap in the face to teachers to take it away. For teachers, it’s like ‘Are you kidding me? You’re coming after our $250?’” AFT-Kansas president Lisa Ochs told McClatchy. [Teachers who buy classroom supplies with own money cry foul over Republican tax plan — McClatchy]

JCCC selected as competition site for American Culinary Federation’s Junior Olympic tryouts. Some of the best very young cooks in the country will be headed to Johnson County Community College early next year for the 2020 Midwest Regional Junior Olympic Trials for the American Culinary Federation’s Junior Olympic Culinary Team. The tryouts will be held Jan. 7 and 8. Just three other sites in the country will be hosting tryout events.

Mission’s Family Holiday Adoption Program accepting bikes Thursday. Organizers from BikeWalkKC and the city of Mission on Thursday will host a Handlebar Happy Hour and Bike Drive at The Bar, 6101 Johnson Drive. If you’ve got a used, outgrown or unwanted bike that you’re willing to donate, bring it by between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. More information is available here.