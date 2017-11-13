Thank You to our 1,406 subscribers

Roeland Park gives preliminary OK to incorporation of solar panels on 2 home projects, councilmember wants to have panel restrictions reviewed

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 13, 2017 9:45 am · Comments
File photo.

File photo.

By Holly Cook

At last week’s governing body workshop, the Roeland Park city council gave preliminary approval allowing the installation of solar panels at two homes located on the 48th block of Neosho and the 49th block of Wells Drive. The items were placed on an upcoming council agenda meeting where they will receive a final vote.

One of the projects will incorporate solar panels into an existing residence, while the other will include the panels as part of a new build.

Resident Brandon Gillette said the panels were expected to offset 85 to 90 percent of his home’s utility usage.

City code requires solar energy systems to be incorporated into a building, and prohibits the use of free standing or ground-mounted panels. Solar equipment is also not allowed to project over the roof line and all exposed metal on panels “shall be of finished warm earth tones, or black.” Unpainted aluminum is not allowed.

Current city code also requires council approval for any residential solar panel projects, though councilmembers signaled their interest in relaxing this requirement.

Councilmember Teresa Kelly said she would like the code reviewed.

“We want to make it easy for people to have sustainable practices in our city,” Kelly said. “Not put barriers in front of them.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Environment, Roeland Park

Comments

Comments

Related

23130829_1659275677458105_4967012758102676872_n

Construction of new singletrack biking and walking trail at Nall Park under way

The site of the former Roeland Park pool is planned to become a new commercial development.

Roeland Park approves agreement that would allow for additional $68,000 to be spent on site improvement for The Rocks project

A priest at St. Agnes said a homeless woman dressed as a nun demanded placement in a convent.

Roeland Park police take report on woman pretending to be nun who demanded placement in convent

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.