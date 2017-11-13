Thank You to our 1,406 subscribers

Prairie Village leaders say First Washington planning to hold input sessions on Corinth Square South redevelopment plans

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 13, 2017 10:00 am · Comments
Rendering_3

Prairie Village residents should get a chance in the coming weeks to weigh in on First Washington Realty’s proposal for redeveloping Corinth Square South with a new set of retail, restaurant and office facilities. But city leaders don’t sound particularly optimistic that the company is planning on veering too far from the concept it’s already presented.

Following the city finance committee’s refusal to advance the company’s request for a package of public finance incentives to help fund the project in September, First Washington representatives met with city leaders to discuss next steps for the proposal. The parties agreed that a series of public input sessions to gauge resident interest in the project were warranted, but First Washington reportedly indicated that it was confident in the quality and fit of the project for the community.

“They felt like their plan is a great plan as is. So we weren’t necessarily meshing on that,” said Mayor Laura Wassmer at last week’s city council meeting. “My sense is that perhaps if they don’t like what they’re hearing at those meetings, then they’ll just do whatever it is they want to do without the city’s help.”

Wassmer told the council that First Washington had indicated it planned to host the public input sessions before the end of the year, but that nothing had been scheduled at this point.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Corinth Square, Prairie Village

Comments

Comments

Related

The Village Square concept would lead to a reworking of Harmon and Santa Fe Parks in Prairie Village.

Prairie Village councilmember issues statement on Village Square costs ahead of public input sessions

Prairie Village City Councilor Dan Runion. File photo.

Dispute emerges among Prairie Village councilmembers about handling of Village Square proposal

The blue "confirmation lights" are not in use at 75th Street and Mission Road and 75th Street and Roe Avenue.

Prairie Village piloting blue ‘confirmation lights’ to assist with stoplight enforcement

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.