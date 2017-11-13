Prairie Village councilmember issues statement on Village Square costs ahead of public input sessions

Following the emergence of a rift among some members of the Prairie Village City Council last week about promotion and communication regarding the Village Square proposal for Harmon and Santa Fe Parks, a supporter of the concept has issued a statement to constituents with information about the costs associated with the project.

At last Monday’s meeting, councilmembers including Dan Runion and Eric Mikkelson said they were concerned that the city had not presented a full accounting of the costs that would be associated with moving forward with the Village Square concept, and that the idea had taken on a “runaway train” character.

Ward 4 representatives Brooke Morehead, who has championed the idea for the project, and Sheila Myers, who has backed it strongly, took issue with their fellow councilmembers’ critiques of the way the proposal has been handled thus far. Over the weekend, Myers issued a message to constituents encouraging them to attend the public input sessions on the project scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday.

Myers’ full message is below: