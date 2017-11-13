Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Blue Valley North brings SM East football season to an end. The last Shawnee Mission high school standing has been knocked out of the state playoffs. The SM East Lancers, ranked number one in the Kansas 6A east playoff bracket, fell Friday night to Blue Valley North 45-10 at SM North District Stadium. Led by future University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, the Mustangs jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the first quarter, and never looked back. The Lancers finished the season 9-2, with their only other loss coming against Rockhurst in week 3. Check out a full photo gallery from the game from Andrew Poland on his website here.

Lack of transparency in education policy among concerns with opaque Kansas government practices. The Kansas City Star on Sunday began running a series of stories on lack of transparency in Kansas government, which has received failing grades from groups like the Center for Public Integrity. Among the issues of concern is the way the legislature has handled education policy in recent years, using a “gut and go” tactic to get a bill up for vote without any public vetting or debate. “That was a really clear example to so many people that we had a Legislature that was not listening to us,” Judith Deedy of Mission Hills told the Star, “and by us I mean any supporters of public education.” [‘One of the most secretive, dark states’: What is Kansas trying to hide? — The Kansas City Star]

Bollier among legislators calling for training around state’s sexual harassment policy for lawmakers. Mission Hills Sen. Barbara Bollier is among the Kansas lawmakers calling for improved communication to legislators about the tenants of the state’s sexual harassment policy. Bollier said she was not even made aware such a policy existed when she joined the House in 2010, and that the state should be giving “very specific training” on the policy to legislators. [Kansas Legislature’s sexual harassment policy called inadequate — The Wichita Eagle]