Mission storeowner facing felony charge related to alleged counterfeit goods operation

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged 65-year-old So Wun Pak of Mission with felony counterfeiting charges stemming from operations at her Johnson Drive shop, Sue’s Accessories.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Department officials raided the store Thursday and took Pak into custody. Law enforcement officers spent hours collecting what they say is counterfeit trademarked merchandise including purses, wallets and jewelry.

Pak was booked into Johnson County Jail on Thursday and is being held on $25,000 bond. In addition to the felony counterfeiting charges, she faces a misdemeanor charge of deceptive marketing practices. Johnson County District Court associates a date from this past March with both charges, suggesting the investigation into Pak’s operation has been going on for some time.

Pak has no criminal history in the Johnson County court system.