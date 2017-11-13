Thank You to our 1,406 subscribers

Mission storeowner facing felony charge related to alleged counterfeit goods operation

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 13, 2017 9:30 am · Comments
So_Wun_Pak

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged 65-year-old So Wun Pak of Mission with felony counterfeiting charges stemming from operations at her Johnson Drive shop, Sue’s Accessories.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Department officials raided the store Thursday and took Pak into custody. Law enforcement officers spent hours collecting what they say is counterfeit trademarked merchandise including purses, wallets and jewelry.

Pak was booked into Johnson County Jail on Thursday and is being held on $25,000 bond. In addition to the felony counterfeiting charges, she faces a misdemeanor charge of deceptive marketing practices. Johnson County District Court associates a date from this past March with both charges, suggesting the investigation into Pak’s operation has been going on for some time.

Pak has no criminal history in the Johnson County court system.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Crime, Mission

Comments

Comments

Related

Overland Park police investigated the homicide near 61st Terrace and Robinson in summer 2015.

Man pleads no contest to murder charge from 2015 shooting in northern OP

Sandra Mexican Store is now open next to Beardé Salon on Johnson Drive in Mission.

Sandra Mexican Store now open on Johnson Drive in Mission

Reader submitted photo.

Owner of Sue’s Accessories taken into custody after counterfeit merchandise investigation

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.