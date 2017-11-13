Thank You to our 1,406 subscribers

Man pleads no contest to murder charge from 2015 shooting in northern OP

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 13, 2017 10:44 am · Comments
Overland Park police investigated the homicide near 61st Terrace and Robinson in summer 2015.

Overland Park police investigated the homicide near 61st Terrace and Robinson in summer 2015.

StokesA 20-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man has pleaded no contest to second degree murder charges stemming from a 2015 shooting in northern Overland Park that left two men dead.

Marquise Deondre Stokes had been facing a first degree murder charge for the June 30, 2015, shooting at 61st Terrace and Robinson Street. Emergency responders found Velik Lannte Henderson already deceased when they arrived. Trevon Dewayne Anderson had also been shot, and was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Through a plea deal with the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, Stokes’ charges were reduced to second degree murder for the death of Henderson.

Anderson has been in Johnson County jail since July 18, 2015. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2018. Sentences for intentional second degree murder in Kansas range from 12.5 to 54 years in prison.

 

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Courts, Crime, Overland Park

Comments

Comments

Related

So_Wun_Pak

Mission storeowner facing felony charge related to alleged counterfeit goods operation

Reader submitted photo.

Owner of Sue’s Accessories taken into custody after counterfeit merchandise investigation

Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach easily fended off a challenge from Charlotte O'Hara to earn a fourth term in office.

Gerlach wins easy reelection to 4th term as mayor in Overland Park, but 2 city council incumbents fall

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.