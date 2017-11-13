Man pleads no contest to murder charge from 2015 shooting in northern OP

A 20-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man has pleaded no contest to second degree murder charges stemming from a 2015 shooting in northern Overland Park that left two men dead.

Marquise Deondre Stokes had been facing a first degree murder charge for the June 30, 2015, shooting at 61st Terrace and Robinson Street. Emergency responders found Velik Lannte Henderson already deceased when they arrived. Trevon Dewayne Anderson had also been shot, and was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Through a plea deal with the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, Stokes’ charges were reduced to second degree murder for the death of Henderson.

Anderson has been in Johnson County jail since July 18, 2015. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2018. Sentences for intentional second degree murder in Kansas range from 12.5 to 54 years in prison.