Sandra Mexican Store now open on Johnson Drive in Mission

Sandra De Leon has been living in Mission for the past four year, and she saw a need.

“There’s no Mexican store in this area,” she said. “So I decided to open one.”

Her new shop, Sandra Mexican Store, opened for business on Johnson Drive next to Beardé Salon a few weeks ago. The shelves are stocked with familiar fare to natives of central America: Magi seasoning, Valentina hot sauce, Herdes salsas and Jarritos sodas, along with mangos, rice, beans and other staples.

Additionally, the store offers Intermex money remittance services, which allows people to send money from here in the US to 14 Latin American countries.

“We’re new here, so come and see me,” De Leon said.