Thank You to our 1,389 subscribers

Sandra Mexican Store now open on Johnson Drive in Mission

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 10, 2017 8:30 am · Comments
Sandra Mexican Store is now open next to Beardé Salon on Johnson Drive in Mission.

Sandra Mexican Store is now open next to Beardé Salon on Johnson Drive in Mission.

Sandra De Leon has been living in Mission for the past four year, and she saw a need.

“There’s no Mexican store in this area,” she said. “So I decided to open one.”

Her new shop, Sandra Mexican Store, opened for business on Johnson Drive next to Beardé Salon a few weeks ago. The shelves are stocked with familiar fare to natives of central America: Magi seasoning, Valentina hot sauce, Herdes salsas and Jarritos sodas, along with mangos, rice, beans and other staples.

Additionally, the store offers Intermex money remittance services, which allows people to send money from here in the US to 14 Latin American countries.

“We’re new here, so come and see me,” De Leon said.

Sandra-Mexican

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Business, Mission, New businesses

Comments

Comments

Related

Reader submitted photo.

Owner of Sue’s Accessories taken into custody after counterfeit merchandise investigation

Sollie Flora defeated longtime councilmember Suzie Gibbs in Mission.

More highlights from Tuesday’s election results

Duck_Donuts

Duck Donuts will open at Ranchmart in 2018

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.