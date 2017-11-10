Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Democrats Lusk, Stogsdill, Parker and Ousley file for reelection to Kansas House. Democratic Northeast Johnson County state Reps. Nancy Lusk, Jerry Stogsdill, Brett Parker and Jarrod Ousley on Wednesday traveled to Topeka to formally file for reelection with the Secretary of State’s office. Lusk has been in the House since 2013 and Ousley has been in the House since 2015. Both Parker and Stogsdill were elected to their first terms last fall.

Blue Valley’s Center for Advanced Professional Studies program receives $145,000 grant from Kauffman Foundation. The Blue Valley School District’s Center for Advanced Professional Studies, which provides advanced training for high school students similar to the signature programs offered through the Shawnee Mission School District, announced this week that it had received a $145,000 grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. [Education network CAPS snags $145K from Kauffman Foundation — Startland News]

Mother’s of St. Ann Young Children Mosaic Mart set for Sunday. The Mothers of St. Ann Young Children will hold their holiday Mosiac Mart with local and handmade gifts from St. Ann’s moms on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parish Hall, 7231 Mission Road in Prairie Village. The event is free and open to the public.