Construction of new singletrack biking and walking trail at Nall Park under way

November 10, 2017
Crews have started finalizing the new singletrack trail at Nall Park in Roeland Park.

Construction crews have begun work on a network of singletrack trails at Nall Park in Roeland Park.

Approved earlier this year, the project will result in between a mile and a mile-and-a-half of singletrack trail that can be used for mountain biking or hiking. The trails will loop around the wooded ravine area between Nall Avenue on the west and the Boulevard Apartments on the east.

“We are excited because this amenity maximizes the Nall Park’s use in areas where individuals did not use the park prior to the trail,” wrote Roeland Park public works director Jose Leon. “The City was able to finalize an agreement with Blvd. Apartments to use portions of their property for the trail that the apartment complex was not using.”

Here’s a map of the trail plan:

23130829_1659275677458105_4967012758102676872_n

The idea for the trail picked up steam in late 2015, and went through more than a year of planning before coming to the city council for final approval in February.

Volunteers have been working to clear brush along the trail route for months. Crews started working on removing major roots and rocks and finalizing the trail route for use last week. Work is expected to continue through Thanksgiving, and may interrupt some normal use of the park.

On a budget of $15,000, the city worked with the nonprofit group Urban Trail Co. to plan and execute the project.

A new Facebook group, Nall Park Singletrack, has been launched to share updates on the project and trail conditions.

