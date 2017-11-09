Thank You to our 1,389 subscribers

Owner of Sue’s Accessories taken into custody after counterfeit merchandise investigation

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 9, 2017 2:50 pm · Comments
Reader submitted photo.

Reader submitted photo.

Law enforcement agents from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department have gathered outside Boutiques by Sue on Johnson Drive this morning.

The Mission Police Department referred the Shawnee Mission Post to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office for media inquiries on the situation. Contacted a short time ago, the District Attorney’s Office said it had no information to release on the incident at this time.

A reader submitted photo shows more than half a dozen Sheriff’s Department agents outside the store. A Sheriff’s Office mobile command center and a U-Haul van are parked across the street.

UPDATED 2:50 p.m.: The DA’s office just issued the following press release:

Investigators with the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office and the Mission Police Department arrested one individual today in connection with the possession and sale of counterfeit designer merchandise. The target business, Sue’s Accessories in Mission, Kansas, is owned by So Wun Pak, who was taken into custody. Investigators will continue to work throughout the coming days at Sue’s Accessories to collect and verify counterfeit trademarked merchandise—to include purses, handbags, wallets and jewelry.

The investigation is ongoing. Pak is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Residents may also contact the Johnson County District Attorney’s Consumer Hotline at 913-715-3003 with any questions or concerns.

