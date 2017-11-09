Owner of Sue’s Accessories taken into custody after counterfeit merchandise investigation

Law enforcement agents from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department have gathered outside Boutiques by Sue on Johnson Drive this morning.

The Mission Police Department referred the Shawnee Mission Post to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office for media inquiries on the situation. Contacted a short time ago, the District Attorney’s Office said it had no information to release on the incident at this time.

A reader submitted photo shows more than half a dozen Sheriff’s Department agents outside the store. A Sheriff’s Office mobile command center and a U-Haul van are parked across the street.

UPDATED 2:50 p.m.: The DA’s office just issued the following press release: