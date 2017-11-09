Thank You to our 1,385 subscribers

Prairie Village piloting blue ‘confirmation lights’ to assist with stoplight enforcement

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 9, 2017 8:58 am · Comments
The blue “confirmation lights” are now in use at 75th Street and Mission Road and 75th Street and Roe Avenue.

Motorists traveling through the 75th Street corridor in in Prairie Village may have noticed a new addition to the traffic light installations at Mission Road and Roe Avenue.

The city recently installed bright blue “confirmation lights” at those intersections, which illuminate when the adjacent traffic signal is red. The blue glow is visible from all angles, allowing traffic enforcement officers to look for people running red lights even when they can’t see the traffic signal directly.

“Officers don’t have to sit and physically see the red light,” Police Chief Tim Schwartzkopf said this week. “They can sit actually sit on the other side and do enforcement. Both of those intersections are higher-accident locations, so we felt it prudent to put them in there.

The lights were funded in part through the state’s Click It or Ticket campaigns.

Confirmation lights are in use in other Johnson County municipalities, including Overland Park, which has them installed at 75th Street and Metcalf, among other locations.

