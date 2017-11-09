Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Johnson County Museum bringing “ambassador of Americana” to town for performance Sunday. The Johnson County Museum will host author Charles Phoenix, known as the “ambassador of Americana,” to Overland Park on Sunday for a comedy performance. Phoenix is known for his stories and photos from mid-century America. He will be signing copies of his book “Addicted to Americana” after the performance, which starts at 3 p.m. You can find more information about the show here.

SM North to host pie day ahead of the holidays. SM North students next week will be able to trade in tokens they’ve earned through the school’s good behavior program to purchase pies for the holidays. Kids in the special education program run the store where students can get their pies. The program is made possible with the help of community partners JJ Mirabile of Jasper’s, Mark Boyer of Tippin’s Pie, Jim Holtgraves of Mortgage Investment Services Corporation, and Dan and Maria O’Dell of O’Dell Realty. The pie day event begins at 11:40 p.m. at SM North on Nov. 17.

Johnson County will received federal disaster funding for damage from July storms. The powerful storms that caused widespread flooding in Johnson County in late July have warranted a federal disaster declaration. “The approval of the disaster declaration will provide needed funding assistance for public facilities and roadways,” said Dan Robeson, emergency management coordinator for Johnson County. “These storms left approximately six million dollars in uninsured damages, so this assistance will be extremely helpful to the county and cities.” Leawood’s public works facilities suffered heavy damage from the events.