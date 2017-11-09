Curé of Ars Gift Gallery returns this weekend, benefiting kids charities and scholarship funds

The Curé of Ars Mothers of Young Children Gift Gallery returns this weekend for its 15th year.

The annual event features more than 40 artisans and vendors selling holiday gift items at the school, 9403 Mission Road.

Since launching in 2003, the Gift Gallery has raised more than $230,000 for a variety of charities and scholarship funds. This year, proceeds from ticket sales to the event will go to benefit Growing Futures of Johnson County, CASA of Wyandotte

and Johnson County ad the Catholic Education Foundation, among several others.

Of note, this year’s gallery organizers include two young moms whose own mothers helped organize the event in its formative years.

The Gift Gallery will kick off with a preferential shopping night out Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., with admission tickets costing $20. The gallery continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with admission Saturday costing $5.

