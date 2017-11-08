More highlights from Tuesday’s election results

Tuesday’s elections saw established officials hold court in many cases, and a few notable swaps.

Here are some of the highlights from across northeast Johnson County:

Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees

Newcomer Angeliina Lawson led the field of seven candidates vying for the four spots on the board, taking 17.8 percent of all votes cast. Incumbents Lee Cross and Jerry Cook maintained their seats by coming in second and third, and newcomer Paul Snider, a member of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District Board, took the final spot. Incumbent Henry Sandate finished in fifth and will not return to the board. The always-running-for-something conservative Ben Hodge finished in sixth. JCCC student Chris Roesel finished in seventh.

Lawson said she was heartened by her finish atop the standings.

“We knocked on 45,000 doors over the course of this, and one of the things I felt going into last night was that regardless of the outcome, giving respect to the voters was what was important,” she said. “So when it came out that I was on top, it felt like voters connected with what our campaign had been talking about, and we’d connected with the pulse of the community.”

Fairway

Melanie Hepperly recorded one of the most lop-sided margins of the evening in defeating fellow councilmember Jim Poplinger 75-25 to become the next mayor of Fairway. Kelly-Ann Buszek and Dan Bailey were elected to seats on the council, beating Mathew Bowen and JD Fair, respectively, in their races.

Lenexa

Longtime councilman Lou Serrone fell to challenger Corey Hunt in the Ward 3 race 56-43, and Ward 2 incumbent Stacy Knipp fell to Bill Nicks 57-52. But incumbents Joe Karlin and Mandy Stuke held onto their seats despite having challengers.

Merriam

Mayor Ken Sissom cruised to election for a third term, defeating rarely-seen challenger Eric Jackson 73-26. Downballot, incumbent Scott Diebold held on to his Ward 1 seat, but other incumbents weren’t so fortunate. Cheryl Moore lost her Ward 4 chair to newcomer David Neal, who took 53 percent of the vote to Moore’s 46 percent. And incumbent Brian Knaff found himself in an exact tie with challenger Patty Newkirk for the Ward 2 seat, each having exactly 166 votes. Voters will have to wait until the Election Office canvass next week to see if any additional mail in or provisional ballots swing the race to one candidate or the other.

Mission

Councilman Ron Appletoft was unopposed in his campaign for Mission mayor, and will replace the outgoing Steve Schowengerdt, who decided against seeking a second term in office. Appletoft will be joined by two new councilmembers, Hillary Parker Thomas and Sollie Flora, who won races in Wards 1 and 4. Flora defeated longtime incumbent Suzie Gibbs, who had been hesitant to enter the election this year, but decided to file after Bill Nichols entered the race. Flora took 54 percent of the vote to Gibbs’ 40 percent and Nichols’ 5 percent. Ward 2 councilmember Arcie Rothrock took 55 percent of the vote in a win over challenger Steve Betzold.

Mission Hills

David Dickey will replace Rick Boeshaar, who is termed out, as mayor of Mission Hills. Dickey, a current member of the council, ran unopposed. Barbara Nelson and Bill Bruning won the two at-large seats up for election Tuesday.

Mission Woods

In an historic election, incumbent Robert Tietze won reelection as mayor of tiny Mission Woods with 52 votes. Three voters wrote in other candidates.

Overland Park

See our summary here.

Prairie Village

Ward 1 resident Dan Solenberger mounted an aggressive late campaign against incumbent Jori Nelson as a write in candidates. But despite the dozens of yard signs he had out in neighborhood yards, he found little support at the ballot box. Nelson won easy reelection to a second term with 71 percent of the vote. The election office recorded 255 write in votes to Nelson’s 620 votes. Incumbent Terrence Gallagher fended off challenger Scott Kramer 59-40 to win a second term.

Roeland Park

Attorney Mike Kelly dominated the race to replace Joel Marquardt as mayor, beating Roger Cooper 70-30. In the council-level races, newcomer Jen Hill defeated newcomer Leonard Tocco 52-48 for a Ward 2 seat; and Claudia McCormack easily won election to a Ward 3 seat by beating perennial candidate Linda Mau 79-21. Jim Kelly, husband of current Ward 4 councilmember Teresa Kelly, will take over her seat, have gone unchallenged in Ward 4. Tom Madigan, a frequent attendee at Roeland Park meetings, will join the council as well, having gone unchallenged for a Ward 1 seat.

Shawnee

The Shawnee council will see a slew of new faces after a tumultuous primary and general election cycle. On Tuesday, challenger Matthew Zimmerman defeated incumbent Daniel Pflumm 54-45 in Ward 1. In Ward 3, where incumbent Jeff Vaught was knocked out in the primary, Justin Adrian beat Dave Myres 51-49. Incumbent Brandon Kenig was also defeated in the primary, and newcomer Lindsey Constance defeated Tony Noble in Tuesday’s general election. Incumbent Mike Kemmling went unopposed and will retain his Ward 2 seat.

Westwood

Incumbents Jason Hannaman and Lisa Cummins led the six-candidate field for three at-large seats on the city council, each getting 22 percent of the vote. Planning Commission member Jeff Harris secured the third spot with 21 percent of the vote.

Westwood Hills

Mayor Paula Schwach went unopposed in seeking another term leading the city. Karen Shelor Sexton, Rosemary Podrebarac, Mary Becker, John Weedman and Ludwig Villasi won the five at-large city council seats. All but Becker were incumbents.

WaterOne Board

Kay Heley unseated incumbent Jim Vader 54-45 in the race for the position 3 seat. Brenda Cherpitel narrowly edged out Jessica Skyfield 35.85-35.1 for the position 5 seat.