Woodside Village letting tenants out of leases after persistent leak issues, concerns about mold

The owner of the Woodside Village development in Westwood sent a message to residents last week saying it would allow them to terminate their leases after the company announced it would have to engage in extensive construction work to address leaking issues that resulted from a contractor’s shoddy work.

“We recognize that future corrective work may be a cause for concern for some residents,” reads the letter signed by Woodside manager Joshua White. “As we’ve stressed previously, our main goal is your safety and well-being and we hope that you will continue to reside at our Community. However, we understand that each tenant has different circumstances, and may not wish to reside at Woodside Village while the phased corrective work occurs. Therefore, Ownership has agreed to allow any current tenant the option of terminating their lease, at any time during the lease term without penalty and a refund of your deposits.”

A resident who was among the first to move into the apartments says he’s seen problems with the facilities almost from day one. Plumbing from the apartment units has reportedly leaked through the ceiling at Blue Sushi, the Rainbow-facing restaurant on the first floor. The windows in the resident’s two-bedroom, $2,450 a month apartment have been leaking since shortly after he moved in last May. During a heavy rain in October, water was streaming in through his window and leaking onto his floor:

The full message sent to residents regarding the company’s plans for addressing the shoddy craftsmanship of the apartments is copied below:

Dear Valued Resident:

As you know, over the past two months, we have been addressing construction-related issues at Woodside Village that arose out of our previous general contractor’s exterior workmanship. Over this time, we have relayed to you information regarding the construction activities as it became available to us. In short, our main issue is water infiltration in several areas of the building. Upon discovering these issues, we retained experts to investigate and identify the source of the water infiltration, and advise on appropriate corrective work. We are now well-informed on the requisite scope of work. We want to underscore our sincere appreciation for your continued patience and your ongoing loyalty while we have worked diligently to identify a final resolution.

Corrective Work

We have engaged Neighbors Construction, Inc. to perform the corrective work that varies across the building elevations. Neighbors Construction is a highly respected local general contractor specializing in multifamily construction with more than 67 years of experience. We are confident this group will complete the repairs with utmost professionalism and expediency, including heightened care towards our residents…

As a part of our efforts to update residents, we will also post regular FAQ updates along with periodic announcements of resident appreciation gestures. We believe this website will be the most efficient means of communicating with you.

During the process of corrective work, you will observe scaffolding applied to a section of the exterior of the building, which will occur in phases, to minimize disruption. There may be a need for you to be temporarily relocated as work is performed on the specific elevation outside your residence. If temporary relocation is necessary, you will receive prior notice, and will be transitioned to a similar vacant unit within the property. In the event that a similar vacant unit is not available, then we will provide you with an alternative housing solution which may be a hotel, or like quality solution. In either case, ownership will waive all rent while you are out of your unit and also pay for temporary housing. Our experienced team will assist you in moving/storing your personal items in a safe and secure location should this be necessary. In the event that relocation is deemed necessary, and you desire not to relocate temporarily, we certainly understand and have outlined your options below.

Your Options

We recognize that future corrective work may be a cause for concern for some residents. As we’ve stressed previously, our main goal is your safety and well-being and we hope that you will continue to reside at our Community. However, we understand that each tenant has different circumstances, and may not wish to reside at Woodside Village while the phased corrective work occurs. Therefore, Ownership has agreed to allow any current tenant the option of terminating their lease, at any time during the lease term without penalty and a refund of your deposits. Should you be interested in this option, please contact Management for additional details. Management is also happy to assist you in finding new accommodations and is in a unique position to coordinate with other Lincoln managed properties to offer you special lease arrangements that will allow you to return to Woodside Village should you desire when our repairs are complete. Should you decide to remain in the Woodside Village Community, we want you to know that we are committed to providing you the quality residential living experience we all contemplated at Woodside Village, and will work diligently to minimize disruptions during the phases of corrective work.

In addition to the above, if you have a renewal coming up and prefer to reside on a month-to­-month basis to “wait and see” while corrective work is being performed at the property, then we will also accommodate this request.

Mold Testing

As you are aware, we have engaged Titan Environmental Services to test every residential unit and public areas for any evidence of visible mold and spore readings. The vast majority of the results indicate there is no reason for concern or the need for additional action. In the few units where mold was detected, remediation is underway or has already completed. We understand that this may cause some residents to be concerned, and we want to assure you that we will continue to test the air in every unit periodically until the work is completed. We will be happy to provide you with a copy of your unit’s report. In the event that a new instance of visible mold is detected, or spore counts are elevated, additional action may be required and we will immediately address these issues on a case-by-case basis with the individual tenant.

We value all of our residents, keeping you informed is our priority and we are confident that upon completion of these repairs, Woodside Village will be one of the best places to live in Westwood and the entire Kansas City area.

If you have any additional questions, please contact Rosie Durkes directly at 913.660.1331.

Woodside Village North LLC, Owner

By: Woodside Redevelopment LLC, Manager