Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

IT’S ELECTION DAY ✰ GO VOTE ✰

Shawnee taps deputy city administrator to step into top role on interim basis. The city of Shawnee has appointed deputy city manager Vicki Charlesworth as the new interim city manager following the departure of Carol Gonzales for a job with the Mid-America Regional Council. Charlesworth has been with Shawnee since 1988 and has been deputy city manager since 2012. The city council has not established a timeline for recruiting and hiring a new full-time city manager.

Developer holds public meeting to get input on Westbrooke Village replacement proposal. Representatives of the joint venture looking to replace the decrepit Westbrooke Village property at 75th and Quivira met with members of the public last week to share details of the project, which is expected to go before the city council in the coming months. [Westbrooke Green developers discuss new details of project, address concerns — Shawnee Dispatch]

WCA installing RFID tags on trash containers in Fairway this week. WCA is continuing to install radio frequency ID tags on trash containers in Roeland Park, Fairway and Westwood this week. The company is asking Fairway residents to leave their trash and recycling bins at the curb until 6 p.m. on their normal trash days so the company’s crews can install the tag technology, which allows administrators to track trucks on their routes and ensure they are completed. The company has also launched new websites for customers to report problems. For Fairway residents, that website is wcawaste.com/fairway.