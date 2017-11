Final election results: New faces coming to school board, local city councils

The final results from Tuesday’s election are in. Here’s how the local races turned out:

The final results from Tuesday’s election are in. Here’s how the local races turned out: SM USD 512 POS 2 MARY SINCLAIR 5884 77.35% JAMES LOCKARD 1712 22.51% SM USD 512 POS 4 LAURA GUY 3168 60.17% CRAIG K DENNY 2088 39.66% SM USD 512 AT-LG 6 HEATHER OUSLEY 20775 66.11% MANDI SERRONE HUNTER 10581 […]

