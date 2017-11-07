As two more families come forward, SM South principal’s investigation into reports of discrimination by basketball coach questioned

Two more SM South families have stepped forward saying their students witnessed state-title winning basketball coach Brett McFall making discriminatory remarks in his official roles at the school — and one of the families’ accounts raises serious questions about the thoroughness of principal Todd Dain’s investigation into the matter.

Following the report last week that three students who played on SM South’s basketball teams during the 2016-17 season had filed complaints with the district, the mother of a fourth SM South basketball player told the Shawnee Mission Post her son had discussed seeing McFall making comments to black players about their race last year. The mother said she had not spoken up then because she was not aware at the time that any of the behavior had been directed at her son, but that her son had mentioned McFall’s treatment of black players on a handful of occasions after he came home from practice.

“[O]ne incident was said that was brought to my attention 1st was [McFall saying] “You think you don’t have to listen because you’re black!?’” the mother wrote in a message to the Shawnee Mission Post.

The mother had not seen the written reports filed with the district and provided to the Shawnee Mission Post by a source familiar with the situation, but her son’s account appears to corroborate at least one incident detailed in those reports.

“He’s called me out before for being African American,” wrote one of the students in the written complaints. “His words:…’Do you not pay attention because you’re black?’”

Another of the written complaints describes a similar incident.

“Bret was yelling at the player and the player…kept giving him feedback on what he was saying,” the second player’s written complaint reads, “and Brett McFall said ‘Why are you always talking back? It is because you’re African American?’”

The mother of the player who came forward this week said that after she learned other students had filed complaints with the district, she reached out to Dain to share her son’s experience. She also inquired as to why her son, a minority member of the basketball teams, was not interviewed as part of the Dain’s investigation into the written reports.

“He told me that my son was not a part of the investigation because his name was not listed [in the written reports],” the mother wrote. “I then told him well maybe this needs to be [an] ongoing investigation, because surely he isn’t making this up.”

The woman’s son, however, is mentioned by name in the written report submitted by one of the other players this August. It’s unclear why Dain apparently did not interview all of the players who were said to have witnessed the discriminatory behavior in the written reports.

SM South’s junior varsity and varsity rosters for 2016-17 appear to have included eight minority players. To date, half of those students have claimed they experienced discriminatory language from McFall.

The mother of a another SM South student, who had McFall as a world history teacher last year, said her son had been offended by a number of remarks McFall had made in class about other cultures and members of the LGBTQ community.

“He frequently came home and reported that [McFall] had made racist or discriminatory remarks, and that he would get sent to the hall or the office for calling him out for it in the classroom,” the mother wrote us. “He also reported that he didn’t think McFall got into trouble for the things he said because his first job was as a basketball coach.”

That student says he and a friend brought McFall’s pattern of behavior to the attention of Assistant Principal Nicholas Platko last year. He said Platko took notes on what the students said was happening in class, but that nothing appeared to come from it.

Following the publication of the story last week, Shawnee Mission School District Director of Communications Erin Little issued a statement to the media saying the district was “not aware of any substantiated allegations against Coach McFall,” and that it could not provide any details about Dain’s investigation into the issue because of privacy laws.

Little said the district follows board policy regarding how such investigations are to be undertaken.

“Any complaints of racial discrimination against a district employee, including Coach Brett McFall, are fully investigated per our Board policy,” she wrote.

The district has not responded to a request from the Shawnee Mission Post for information on which board policies dictate how such investigations are to be carried out.

This is not the first time in recent months that the district has faced scrutiny for its handling of matters related to race. The district reconfigured the rosters of kindergarten classes at John Diemer Elementary at the start of the school year after a district parent filed a Title VI racial segregation complaint upon learning that one class was made up almost entirely of minority students. Parents of students at the school had raised concerns with building administrators about the makeup of the kindergarten class, but nothing was done until the mother of a parent at another school who had heard about the situation filed the formal Title VI complaint.

A year ago, after massive pushback from patrons, the district was forced to walk back a ban on teachers wearing safety pins in the classroom as a sign of support for the disenfranchised and those who feel threatened.