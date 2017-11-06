Prairie Village police make arrest in connection with aggravated burglary at 74th and Fontana

Prairie Village police announced this afternoon that a 24-year-old white male has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in the 7400 block of Fontana Oct. 22

Mason H. McCarthy faces charges of aggravated burglary, felony theft, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft in connection to the break-in as well as a string of incidents the night of Sept. 30 that left several cars damaged in the same block. One car was stolen from the street that night and later recovered in Overland Park.

In the incident Oct. 22, the resident of a home on the street awoke to find a man inside her home just before 5 a.m. He fled through the back door when she screamed.

Prairie Village police conducted the investigation and submitted their recommendations to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office. McCarthy was taken into custody Nov. 4.

Information on the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking log lists McCarthy’s address at a location in northern Overland Park in a neighborhood near 71st Street and Santa Fe Drive.

McCarthy was booked on $25,000 bond and released the same day. He has a court date scheduled Nov. 14.