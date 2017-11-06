Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Johnson County Commission cuts funding for public art. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners last week voted to cut funding for scheduled and future public art projects. The commission cut funding for public art at the new courthouse from $1 million to $500,000 and set a cap of $500,000 for future arts projects. The county will also eliminate a trust fund for public art. [Johnson County Commission Downsizes Public Art Funding — KCUR]

Johnson County releases valuation levels used for mill levies. The Johnson County Clerk has released the October valuation levels that are used for setting mill levies for the coming year. Total growth of real estate valuation in Johnson County grew 6.58 percent from October 2016 to October 2017. [County clerk releases 2018 valuation, tax levy information — Johnson County Government]