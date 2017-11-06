Neighbors say they heard as many as 30 shots fired during domestic disturbance near 95th and Nall

Residents of the neighborhood surrounding the Nall Hills Shopping Center at 95th Street and Nall Avenue awoke to the sound of gunfire early Sunday as a man involved in an argument with his girlfriend discharged a gun.

KSHB reports that the gun used in the incident was a semi-automatic rifle and that neighbors heard as many as 30 rounds fired..

Overland Park police say they responded to the call in the 9600 block of Outlook Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday.

“Upon officer’s arrival, it was discovered a male was discharging a firearm,” reads the department’s media release on the incident.

Police found bullet holes “in and around the residence.” The alleged shooter exited the apartment and surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

The apartment complex where the shooting took place is three blocks west of Trailwood Elementary School and a short distance to the northeast from Indian Woods Middle School.