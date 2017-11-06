Thank You to our 1,360 subscribers

Lancers blow past Olathe Northwest to take Regionals title

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 6, 2017
SM East's Milton Braasch ran for 206 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Ravens. All photos by Andrew Poland.

SM East showed off the versatility of its offensive attack Friday in a 42-17 drubbing of Olathe Northwest and former head coach Chip Sherman that secured the team a Regionals title for the year.

The Lancers got off to a quick start, with a 50 yard run from Cole Machovsky accounting for the first points of the night and Milton Braasch punching the ball in from the three-yard line for another first quarter scoare. Quarterback Andy Maddox connected with Harrison Gooley on a 61 yard pass in the second quarter. Braasch found the endzone again before halftime, giving the Lancers a 28-3 lead at the midpoint.

A keeper from Maddox and a run from Peyton Wiklund rounded out the Lancers’ scoring.

The Regionals will advances the Lancers to Sectionals, where they’ll face 6-4 Blue Valley North and quarterback Graham Mertz, who has committed to play at the University of Wisconsin in college. Perennial powerhouse programs Blue Valley High and Olathe North will be vying for the other slot in the Sub-State game.

The Sectionals game will be 7 p.m. Friday at SM North District Stadium.

Here’s a video recap of the game from Brian Libeer:

Regional Champs 2017 from Brian Libeer on Vimeo.

Categories : Football, Schools, Sports

