Folks: If you haven’t heard us mention it yet, let me go ahead and take the opportunity to remind you that tomorrow is Election Day. Here’s what you need to know:

Polling location and times

All polling locations in Johnson County are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To look up your polling location (they do change from time to time, so it’s a good idea to check) and see your sample ballot, use the Johnson County Election Office’s voter look-up tool here.

Remember, you need to bring a valid photo ID with you to comply with Kansas election law.

What’s on the ballot?

All Shawnee Mission residents will have at least two races on their ballots: for the Shawnee Mission Board of Education and the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees.

SMSD races

In the school board races, Heather Ousley and Mandi Hunter are vying for the at-large seat that had been occupied by Cindy Neighbor for two decades. (Neighbor did not emerge from the primary). Education researcher Mary Sinclair and former teacher Jim Lockard are competing for the SM East area seat. Incumbent Craig Denny and pastor Laura Guy are running for the SM West area seat.

JCCC Board of Trustees races

Voters will be asked to select four or fewer candidates from among the following slate seeking spots on the JCCC Board of Trustees: Jerry Cook (incumbent), Lee Cross (incumbent), Ben Hodge, Angeliina Lawson, Chris Roesel, Henry Sandate (incumbent), and Paul Snider.

How could JCCC better align its programming with the needs of Johnson County’s business community?

Should Kansas pursue a plan to make community college free?

Do you support students’ being able to carry concealed weapons on campus?

What do you want to be able to say about JCCC in 4 years?

Municipal elections

GO.

VOTE.