SM East looking to add Brian McRae to baseball team staff for 2018, would fill out experienced coaching roster

As part of the transition under first-year head coach Will Gorden, SM East’s baseball team is looking to add former Royals outfield Brian McRae to its staff.

McRae, who is the son of former Royals All Star and coach Hal McRae, has been offered a position as an assistant coach for the varsity team, but his appointment is subject to consideration and approval by the school district’s board of education. If approved by the board, McRae would focus on hitting and outfielding instruction with the Lancers.

Gorden, who worked with McRae previously through the Kansas City Sluggers youth baseball program, said the former major league would add high-level experience to an already deep staff. The team’s varsity staff also includes:

Mark Sappington, who played at Rockhurst University and was drafted by the Angels in 2012 and played four years in the minors

Josh Cavenders, who played at Kansas State University and was drafted by the Florida Marlins

Chris Schnurbusch, who played for the University of Central Missouri from 1984-87 and was a three-time First Team MIAA selection.

Gorden joined the Lancers after a year and a half working at an MLB development center in Wuxi, China. Previously, he spent four years as coach at Bishop Miege, and five years at Rockhurst High School. Gorden played baseball at Rockhurst University.

He said he’s looking to continue with the momentum that grew around the program in recent years under Jerrod Ryherd, who piloted the program to the state title two years ago. He left to become the head coach at Blue Valley Southwest after last season.

“Coach Ryherd did a great job of establishing our tradition,” Gorden said. “Our goal is going to be to develop players at all level, and focus on the fundamentals of the game. We’re about being consistent in our daily approach.”