Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Will you submit to the muddy jackboot of the tyrant? Or will you take 10 minutes and vote?

Folks: You probably don’t need me to remind you that satisfaction with several levels of government here in these United States of America is not particularly high. And it’s tempting to shake your fist at the computer screen in impotent rage when you read the latest infuriating headlines about what’s happening in Washington D.C. (or Topeka…). And it’s even more tempting to think, “What’s the point in even voting? It never changes anything.”

Wellsir, it’s hard to argue the point that your one vote is going to make a ton of different in national elections*.

But you know where it definitely makes a difference? Right here in Johnson County.

Unfortunately, local elections — where individual voters have the biggest impact — tend to draw some of the smallest crowds at the polls. Previous Johnson County election tallies suggest that five in six eligible voters won’t cast a ballot in their local elections. That’s a real shame, because the people who sit on the governing bodies of our cities, county and school district have real power when it comes to how our tax dollars are used.

Think taxes in your city are too high and the city is spending money like a drunken sailor on shore leave? Go vote for someone who agrees with you.

Think your city is woefully underfunding its parks and that something needs to be done soon about that dangerous intersection down the street? Go vote for someone who agrees with you.

Think there are way too many teachers in the classroom and that Shawnee Mission needs to hire a bunch more central office administrators? You’re crazy, but go vote for someone who agrees with you anyway.

Local governments are only governments that are working well in today’s America. And those local governments work best when you, the constituents, vote for the people who reflect your interests.

Early voting is open at the Northeast Johnson County Offices and the Johnson County Arts & Culture Center today through 7 p.m. Both sites will have early voting open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. And your neighborhood voting location will be open Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Will you vote?

No! I gladly roll over to the whims of whatever overlord will rule me!



Yes! I have a voice and a choice about my community!

No! I gladly roll over to the whims of whatever overlord will rule me!

–

2



Yes! I have a voice and a choice about my community!

–

55 Submit Results

*(THOUGH YOU SHOULD STILL VOTE IN NATIONAL ELECTIONS).