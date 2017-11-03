Thank You to our 1,357 subscribers

Prairie Village set to appoint Tonganoxie official as new assistant city administrator

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 3, 2017 8:32 am · Comments
Jamie_SThree months after the departure of City Administrator Quinn Bennion and the elevation of former police chief and Assistant City Administrator Wes Jordan to the city’s top staff job, Prairie Village is poised to bring a Tonganoxie official on in a key role.

The City Council on Monday will consider the appointment of Jamie Shockley as the city’s new Assistant City Administrator.

Shockley has been with Tonganoxie since 2014 as Assistant City Administrator, and served as Interim City Administrator from October 2016 through March 2017. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Missouri in 2011 and her master’s in Public Administration from the University of Kansas in 2013. Prior to her time in Tonganoxie, Shockley held an internship and and entry level position with the cities of Riverside, Mo., and Olathe, respectively

The city received 90 applications for the position and narrowed the pool to nine finalist candidates. City councilmembers Courtney McFadden and Chad Andrew Herring led the applicant review process.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Prairie Village

Comments

Comments

Related

Fontana teardown

Prairie Village City Council candidates on the issues: Teardowns, pedestrian access and Village Square

Students at Apache IS.

Energy at Apache and Rising Star has improved, but instructional changes haven’t shown positive effect on scores yet

Katie Hearns' fifth grade class starts the day with its "morning meeting."

At Apache IS, educators work to provide students with research, interpersonal skills geared toward modern workforce

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.