Prairie Village set to appoint Tonganoxie official as new assistant city administrator

The City Council on Monday will consider the appointment of Jamie Shockley as the city’s new Assistant City Administrator.

Shockley has been with Tonganoxie since 2014 as Assistant City Administrator, and served as Interim City Administrator from October 2016 through March 2017. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Missouri in 2011 and her master’s in Public Administration from the University of Kansas in 2013. Prior to her time in Tonganoxie, Shockley held an internship and and entry level position with the cities of Riverside, Mo., and Olathe, respectively

The city received 90 applications for the position and narrowed the pool to nine finalist candidates. City councilmembers Courtney McFadden and Chad Andrew Herring led the applicant review process.