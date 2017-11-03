Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

After chaotic departure by Hinson, school board elections offer opportunity to set new course for district. The Star’s Katy Bergen has an excellent long read out this week that summarizes the state of affairs in the Shawnee Mission School District and what the people running for the board of education say needs to change to correct damage done under the leadership of Jim Hinson. [In Shawnee Mission, a school board election with ‘the soul of the district’ on the line — The Kansas City Star]

Film documenting Shawnee Mission grads’ trip across the Sahara in the turbulent 1970s screens Saturday in KC. “Hitchhiking to the Edge of Sanity,” a documentary about the trip SM East graduates Steve Ewert and Dick Russell took across the Sahara Desert in the 1970s, will screen at the Kansas International Film Festival this Saturday.

SHARE hosting suicide awareness and prevention fundraiser Saturday. SM East’s SHARE program is teaming up with clinical family therapist Julia Harkleroad on an event to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention efforts. At 10 a.m., participants will meet on the SM East turf field for a program that combines functional fitness, yoga and meditation. The event is free, but participants are asked to consider making a donation.

SM East will face former head coach Chip Sherman in the playoffs tonight. The Lancers will face a familiar foe tonight in the second round of the state 6A playoffs. Chip Sherman and his Olathe Northwest squad beat SM South last week to advance to tonight’s game, but will be underdogs to the top-seeded Lancers when they meet at SM North District Stadium at 7 p.m. The winner advances to play either Blue Valley North or Olathe East in the Sectionals next weekend.