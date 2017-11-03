Thank You to our 1,357 subscribers

Duck Donuts will open at Ranchmart in 2018

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 3, 2017 7:19 am · Comments
Northeast Johnson County residents missing a donut option at Ranchmart following the departure of Oz’s Maq Donuts House in 2015 are in luck.

North Carolina-based Duck Donuts has signed a lease for in the suites that are part of the former Seasonal Concepts space on the north side of the shopping center.

The chain, which started in 2006 in Duck, North Carolina, serves made-to-order donuts with a variety of topping combinations. Options include traditional fare like chocolate icing with sprinkles, or more avant garde options like maple icing with crumbled bacon on top. All Duck Donut locations feature a viewing window where kids can watch the fresh donuts being made.

The company began franchising in 2013 and now has 53 franchises and 130 franchise contracts for locations in 23 states.

Kristin Kellum of Duck Donuts said the company expects the Ranchmart location to open before the spring of 2018.

Categories : Business, Leawood, Restaurants

