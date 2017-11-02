Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Prairie Village sets public meetings for review of “Village Square” proposals for Harmon and Santa Fe Parks. Prairie Village will hold open house community meetings November 14 and 16 to review plans for the “Village Square” proposal that would update amenities at Santa Fe and Harmon Parks. The meetings will be held a the Prairie Village Community Center from 5 to 7 p.m. The city has also set up a website for people to provide feedback on the proposal.

Shawnee Mission Medical Center earns “A” safety rating from Leapfrog Group. The Shawnee Mission Medical Center has earned its ninth straight “A” grade from national safety rating organization Leapfrog. The group uses 27 measures of hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year.