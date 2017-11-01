Three students file reports with district alleging racial discrimination by SM South basketball coach

Three students who took part in Shawnee Mission South’s basketball program last year filed written complaints with the school district in August alleging that head coach Brett McFall had make a series of racist remarks to minority players.

McFall has strongly denied the allegations.

In the reports, the players describe McFall making frequent reference to their race and using racial stereotypes. On one occasion, a player wrote, McFall took his team to a restaurant during a road trip. He approached three black players sitting together at a table and said, “I know you black folks love this here fried chicken,” according the report. One of the other students who submitted a written report confirmed that player’s account of the restaurant incident to the Shawnee Mission Post.

In the reports, two of the students alleged that McFall refused to stop referencing their race despite their pleas.

“Even if it was in a joking way, I never thought it was funny and I’ve told him to stop saying it over and over again,” wrote one of the players. “…yes, it was offensive because all he did was laugh when I said stop.”

Reached for comment on the allegations, McFall wrote that he “would NEVER do anything to hurt the kids that I work with on a daily basis, or any kids that I have worked with over the past 13 years.”

Asked if he had ever used racial language with his players, McFall responded, “I reject all of the allegations that have been brought against me,” and said he would not offer further comment on the matter.

The Shawnee Mission Post initially submitted a Kansas Open Records Act request in September seeking copies of the written complaints that had been filed with the district. The district refused to comply with the request, citing the Family and Educational Records Protection Act. The Shawnee Mission Post obtained copies of the complaints through another channel, and submitted a series of questions to the district regarding what steps, if any, it had taken to address the complaints.

In response, district Director of Communications Erin Little submitted the following statement:

Your questions relate only to confidential student records under the Family and Educational Records Protection Act of 1973 (FERPA) or to closed personnel records under the Kansas Open Records Act (KORA). As such, the questions or alleged records referenced are closed under KSA §§ 45-221(a)(1), 45-221(a)(4), and 45-221(a)(14). Our paramount goal is to provide all students in the Shawnee Mission School District with a safe and inclusive learning environment. The Shawnee Mission School District takes all student and parent complaints seriously and promptly investigates those complaints.

Three sources familiar with the situation say that the district had a Shawnee Mission South building administrator look into the students’ allegations. The administrator who conducted that investigation reportedly concluded McFall did not engage in discriminatory behavior. The Shawnee Mission Post has requested a copy of the investigation report. The district has not directly responded to that request after multiple inquiries.

McFall started his career at Shawnee Mission South as assistant basketball coach 12 years ago. He became head coach in 2010, and led the team to a championship, the second in school history, in 2013. He attended the University of Wyoming on a basketball scholarship.