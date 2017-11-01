SM Northwest senior Ben Basel latest from the district to notch perfect ACT

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Ben Basel is the latest student from the district to score a perfect 36 on the ACT, the most widely taken college entrance exam.

Basel had taken the test twice before and scored in the 30s, but felt like he had a shot at a perfect effort if he zeroed in on the science section, which had been a weak spot in his previous attempt. Just 1/10 of 1 percent of test takers score a perfect 36.

He was one of three SM Northwest students and 17 students across the district to be named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists earlier this fall.

Basel said he loves logic problems, and is considering a career in engineering. He hopes to attend the University of California at Los Angeles.