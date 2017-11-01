Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Open enrollment starts today, MARC encourages metro residents to start Healthcare.gov process soon. The open enrollment period for Americans looking to sign up for health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplace has been reduced from its previous three months to six weeks this year. Open enrollment starts today and will run through Dec. 15. Organizations working with the Mid-America Regional Council are encouraging participants to start the enrollment process as soon as possible. “With only six weeks to enroll in 2018 coverage, it’s important to act now and schedule an appointment with a trained assister,” said Jim Torres, marketplace program manager at Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center and CoverKC Coalition co-chair. “Our help is free, and by starting early you can avoid any enrollment delays that could arise later.” Kansas consumers will notice that the options available to them have changed considerably for 2018. Citing uncertainty from federal lawmakers, Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced last May it was pulling out of the Kansas market. [Open enrollment for the 2018 Health Insurance Marketplace begins Nov. 1 — Mid-America Regional Council]

Divide exists among northeast Johnson County cities on livestreaming of city meetings. The Star’s Lynn Horsley has a look at which Johnson County cities provide live streams of their city council meetings, which don’t, and what factors go into cities’ decisions on the issue. Overland Park, for example, doesn’t provide any options for watching video of its meetings. Mission, on the other hand, streams many of its council and committee meetings, and Prairie Village will start doing so soon. [Why doesn’t Overland Park livestream council meetings when other JoCo cities do? — Kansas City Star]

Former Cougar named Division II pre-season All American. SM Northwest graduate Brady Skeens has been named to the Basketball Times Division II pre-season All-American list. The Washburn University senior is a two-time MIAA defensive player of the year. [Local sports briefs: WU’s Skeens lands another preseason All-America honor — Topeka Capital-Journal]

Lancers fall in quarterfinals, bringing soccer season to an end. SM East’s soccer team couldn’t find any answers last night against a tough Olathe South team in the state quarterfinals, falling 0-3 and seeing their season come to an end. The Lancers finished the year 15-4-0.