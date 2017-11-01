Lenexa hosting community meeting on vision for future of Quivira corridor Nov. 16

The city of Lenexa will host a community meeting Thursday, Nov. 16 to continue gathering input on what the Quivira Road corridor of the future should look like.

The city received a grant through the Mid-America Regional Council this summer to conduct a study the corridor from 79th to 99th Streets that would result in land use recommendations. Among the goals of the project will be to identify transportation and access needs that would make redevelopment of the corridor easier, and to investigate ways to improve walking and biking access.

The corridor has seen growth generally on pace with the rest of Johnson County over the last seven years, with population jumping 8 percent since 2010. But it lags a bit behind Lenexa as a whole, which has seen population growth of 11.7 percent in the same period.

The city hosted its first public meeting on the study Sept. 21, and will have a third public meeting in January 2018.

The timeline for the project anticipates having a plan outlining a vision for land use and transportation infrastructure along the corridor completed by spring 2018 and ready for adoption by the governing body.

