Thank You to our 1,345 subscribers

Some Belinder parents irked by Boy Scout assembly that cut into school time for students who can’t join

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 31, 2017 11:13 am · Comments
shutterstock_196368701

Shawnee Mission administrators received a slew of complaints from parents at Belinder Elementary after the school held an assembly to related to a Boy Scouts of America event the following evening, cutting into the end of the school day. Both female and male Belinder students were taken to the assembly even though girls aren’t presently allowed to join the group.

“Please explain how it happened today that the Boy Scouts were presenting – during school time – to ALL of our students when half of them aren’t even allowed to join,” read one parent’s note to district level administrators last Wednesday.

Belinder principal Steve Yeoman sent an email to the elementary school’s parents on Monday apologizing for the issue and saying he’d missed a set of directions from the administration about how to accommodate the Boy Scouts assembly with minimal disruption to class time.

“I recognize and appreciate the concern that learning time was disrupted for this,” Yeoman wrote in a note to parents. “And for that I apologize.”

The Boy Scouts national organization did announce plans earlier this month to begin opening programming to girls in the coming years, but girls are not presently permitted to take part in the group.

 

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Belinder Elementary, Schools

Comments

Comments

Related

Brenda_Dietrich_R&A

Above all, Shawnee Mission stakeholders want superintendent who promotes professional environment, models high standards

Photo via Twitter.

Shawnee Mission East senior Jack Schoemann commits to play D1 basketball at Colorado State

Photo via SM North on Twitter.

‘Knock, knock’: SM North girls cross-country team breaks through the door with school’s first state championship

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.