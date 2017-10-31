Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

SM East soccer team playing for a trip to state tonight. SM East’s boys soccer team will take on Olathe South tonight at 7 p.m. at the Olathe District Activity Center (20925 159th Street, Olathe) with a trip to the final four in the state tournament on the line. The Lancers, at 15-3-0 on the year, are seeded as underdogs to the Falcons, who are 15-2-1. The winner will advance to the championship bracket, playing its first game Friday, Oct. 3. The Lancers took their Regional title with a win over Harmon last Thursday.

Walmart makes $1,000 grant to Roeland Park Police. The Roeland Park Walmart wrote a check for $1,000 to the Roeland Park Police Department to help fund a public safety grant application the department submitted. The funds will be used to purchase equipment for monitoring traffic safety in the city.