Leawood is third best small city to live in America, says WalletHub

Northeast Johnson County continues to show well in national rankings of the best places to live.

WalletHub, the national website that features information about finances, released its 2017 rankings of the “Best Small Cities in America,” and Leawood came in number three. Princeton, N.J., and Lexington, Mass., filled slots one and two, respectively.

The WalletHub formula uses publicly available data to rank cities in five categories: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life and safety. Leawood showed best in the affordability category, beating out more than 1,200 other cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. It fared well in economic health (34th overall) and education and health (37th overall).

Leawood fared worst in the “quality of life” category, which measures things like how many attractions, performing arts centers and entertainment options residents have in their cities.

You can see the full rankings here.

Lenexa and Shawnee showed well in the rankings, too. Lenexa came in at the 88th percentile. Shawnee was in the 85th percentile. No other northeast Johnson County cities had populations in the range considered by the rankers.

Last month, WalletHub ranked Overland Park as the best place to raise a family in the country among the 150 most populous cities in the country.