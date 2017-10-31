Thank You to our 1,345 subscribers

Leawood is third best small city to live in America, says WalletHub

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 31, 2017 8:11 am · Comments
A Taste of Leawood is held each year at Town Center Plaza.

A Taste of Leawood is held each year at Town Center Plaza.

Northeast Johnson County continues to show well in national rankings of the best places to live.

WalletHub, the national website that features information about finances, released its 2017 rankings of the “Best Small Cities in America,” and Leawood came in number three. Princeton, N.J., and Lexington, Mass., filled slots one and two, respectively.

The WalletHub formula uses publicly available data to rank cities in five categories: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life and safety. Leawood showed best in the affordability category, beating out more than 1,200 other cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. It fared well in economic health (34th overall) and education and health (37th overall).

Leawood fared worst in the “quality of life” category, which measures things like how many attractions, performing arts centers and entertainment options residents have in their cities.

You can see the full rankings here.

Lenexa and Shawnee showed well in the rankings, too. Lenexa came in at the 88th percentile. Shawnee was in the 85th percentile. No other northeast Johnson County cities had populations in the range considered by the rankers.

Last month, WalletHub ranked Overland Park as the best place to raise a family in the country among the 150 most populous cities in the country.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Leawood, National attention

Comments

Comments

Related

Footage

Leawood police looking for man who fondled himself in front of girl and tutor at library

A conceptual drawing of a single-terminal design for KCI. Photo via Wikipedia.

Leawood council weighs in on push for a new single terminal KCI, asks how JoCo cities can be heard

Leawood's parks shop was submerged in recent flooding, causing major damage to equipment. Photo via Leawood Public Works.

Leawood will need to move parks facility to higher ground says city admin after major flooding, damage

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.