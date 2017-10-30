Shawnee Mission East senior Jack Schoemann commits to play D1 basketball at Colorado State

Shawnee Mission East senior Jack Schoemann announced Sunday night that he had committed to Colorado State University’s basketball program.

At 6’7″ and skilled at both ball handling and outside shooting, Schoemann has attracted a variety of interest from NCAA Division 1 programs over the past year. He had received scholarship offers from Colorado State and the University of Texas-El Paso, and had contact with a number of other D1 schools, including St. John’s, Princeton, Duquesne and Illinois.

Schoemann made the announcement on Twitter, posting a statement thanking his coaches and family:

The announcement prompted an outpouring of support from members of the Lancer community:

140 char not enough to express how proud of Jack LBB is! Great competitor, team-mate, & student-athlete. Excited to watch him continue. https://t.co/voFXbpX0Q6 — LancerBoysBasketball (@LancerBoysBBall) October 30, 2017

love seeing our athletes who do everything right on the court, in the classroom, and in the weight room have success. Great work Jack! https://t.co/9fRJv1IGze — Lancer Football (@SME_Football) October 30, 2017

Schoemann won’t be the first member of his family to play basketball at the college level. His father Christopher played for the Whittier College team in the mid-1980s.