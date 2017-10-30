Thank You to our 1,345 subscribers

Overland Park, CFD2 crews knock down fire at house undergoing renovation in northern OP

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 30, 2017 11:09 am · Comments
Video still courtesy OPFD.

Video still courtesy OPFD.

Firefighting crews from the Overland Park Fire Department and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 this morning extinguished a fire that had broken out in a home in northern Overland Park that appears to be under renovation.

Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes reports that the first units on the scene to the call in the 6000 block of Robinson Street found smoke coming out of the single story home around 9 a.m. Neighbors told investigators that the home is currently vacant and being remodeled.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire started in the living room and spread up to the attic, which was exposed. Crews had the fire under control quickly. No one was in the structure at the time of the blaze. The homeowner has been contacted and informed about the incident.

Rhodes said the home has suffered significant smoke and fire damage in the living area and attic. The cause has not been determined.

Video from the scene provided by the Overland Park Fire Department is below:

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : CFD2, Fires, Overland Park

Comments

Comments

Related

Jamming-Band_OP

Overland Park mayoral candidates on the issues: What’s OP’s biggest weakness and how should the city address it?

Downtown_OP-New

Overland Park mayoral candidates on the issues: What’s an amenity you’d like to see in OP that does not currently exist?

Photo courtesy Overland Park Fire Department.

Overland Park fire investigators say no evidence of criminal intent in Colonial Gardens blaze, but haven’t established cause

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.