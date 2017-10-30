Dallas-based owner puts Winstead’s building at I-435 and Roe on the market

The building housing one of the last remaining Winstead’s restaurants inside the 435 loop in Johnson County is for sale.

Dallas-based Spirit Realty has listed the property at 10711 Roe Avenue in Leawood for $2.6 million. The property was appraised by the Johnson County Appraiser in 2017 at $1,110,000. The listing documents note that Winstead’s has a 20-year lease on the building with 14 years remaining. Winstead’s is paying a base rent of $203,775 per year for use of the building.

The restaurant at the intersection of I-435 and Roe Avenue is the one of just two Winstead’s operating inside the I-435 loop, with another location still running at 12056 W. 95th Street in Lenexa. Winstead’s closed two of its long-running northeast Johnson County locations earlier this year. The Merriam location at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch closed Jan. 25. The downtown Overland Park location on Metcalf Ave. closed in July.

The Haddad Restaurant Group’s current lease for the Winstead’s on Roe was signed in July 2010 and runs through July 2030.