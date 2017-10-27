Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Who will win the race for the SM West seat on the school board?

Thank You to our 1,341 subscribers

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 27, 2017 11:30 am · Comments
Dr. Craig Denny, the SM West area incumbent, speaking at a primary forum this summer.

Laura Guy, seated, is his challenger.

Perhaps the most pivotal school board race on the ballot Nov. 7 will be for the SM West area seat.

Incumbent Craig Denny, who has been on the board for two decades, currently serves as the board president. In that role, he has leadership responsibilities in the search for a new superintendent.

If Denny loses, the board presidency will go to at-large member Brad Stratton, currently the board’s vice president, who would take over the superintendent search duties.

Denny has argued that his experience is extremely valuable as the board goes through the superintendent search process, and that candidates may be wary of taking the Shawnee Mission job if there aren’t seasoned board members. Guy, on the other hand, has stressed that it’s time for a fresh perspective, and that Stratton leading the search would be a good thing for the district.

Guy won the primary by a considerable margin, taking 38.48 percent of the total vote in a four-candidate field. Denny was second with 27.9 percent of the vote.

Who do you think will win the general?




Comment
