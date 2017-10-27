Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Thank You to our 1,341 subscribers

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 27, 2017 6:44 am · Comments
Officials turned dirt at the site of the district's new aquatics center Thursday. Photo via city of Lenexa.

Officials turned dirt at the site of the district's new aquatics center Thursday. Photo via city of Lenexa.

Shawnee Mission breaks ground on new $27.8 million aquatic center. Leaders from the Shawnee Mission School District were joined by Lenexa city officials and members of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District staff on Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony on the new aquatic center that will be located at Lenexa City Center. The project is budgeted at $27.8 million, and will create a modern facility for the district’s swimming programs to host competitions. When complete, the center will be able to accommodate 1,000 spectators and up to 500 competitors. The park and recreation district will manage the facility and host swimming lessons and other programming there when it is not in district use.

Kansas Leadership Center award grants to five Johnson County organizations. The Kansas Leadership Center announced this week that it will provide leadership training grants to five Johnson County organizations. The grantees are PastorServe; Rotary District 5710; Olathe Latino Coalition; Saint Paul School of Theology; and the Kansas Public Health Association. Forty organizations from across the state received the grants, which are funded by the Kansas Health Foundation. “Our Leadership Transformation Grants provide skills training so Kansans from all walks of life can more successfully engage in the civic environment,” said Patty Clark, KLC’s Acting CEO.

