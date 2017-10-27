Thank You to our 1,341 subscribers

Joseph Tutera, Jr., of Mission Hills becomes youngest teen to enter gubernatorial race

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 27, 2017 7:30 am · Comments
Joseph Tutera, Jr., is president of his sophomore class at Rockhurst High School.

Joseph Tutera, Jr., is president of his sophomore class at Rockhurst High School.

A young member of a prominent northeast Johnson County family has become the fifth teenager to enter the race for Kansas governor.

Joseph Tutera, Jr., whose father is the chief executive officer of Tutera Senior Living & Health Care, will seek the Republican gubernatorial nomination. Tutera, Jr., is a 16-year-old sophomore at Rockhurst High School. He serves as class president.

Tutera, Jr., isn’t the only Rockhurst student who resides in Johnson County to enter the crowded field. Dominic Scavuzzo, a Rockhurst senior who lives in Leawood, entered the race earlier this month. Both join former Prairie Village teen council member and SM North student Tyler Ruzich in seeking the Republican nomination.

Jack Bergeson, a high school student from Wichita, became the first teen to enter the race back in August. Bergeson is running as a Democrat. Another Wichita high schooler, Ethan Randleas, has entered the race as a Republican.

Tutera, Jr., has named his father as campaign treasurer.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Elections, Mission Hills

Comments

Comments

Related

Dr. Craig Denny, the SM West area incumbent, speaking at a primary forum this summer.

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Who will win the race for the SM West seat on the school board?

Lisa Cummins (from left), Jason Hannaman, Jeff Harris and Thomas Scott participated in a candidate forum at Westwood City Hall Tuesday.

Future of Westwood View, desire for improved walkability in city among priorities for Westwood council candidates

Picture+Hthis

ICYMI: Full video from Thursday’s candidate forum in Merriam

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.