Joseph Tutera, Jr., of Mission Hills becomes youngest teen to enter gubernatorial race

A young member of a prominent northeast Johnson County family has become the fifth teenager to enter the race for Kansas governor.

Joseph Tutera, Jr., whose father is the chief executive officer of Tutera Senior Living & Health Care, will seek the Republican gubernatorial nomination. Tutera, Jr., is a 16-year-old sophomore at Rockhurst High School. He serves as class president.

Tutera, Jr., isn’t the only Rockhurst student who resides in Johnson County to enter the crowded field. Dominic Scavuzzo, a Rockhurst senior who lives in Leawood, entered the race earlier this month. Both join former Prairie Village teen council member and SM North student Tyler Ruzich in seeking the Republican nomination.

Jack Bergeson, a high school student from Wichita, became the first teen to enter the race back in August. Bergeson is running as a Democrat. Another Wichita high schooler, Ethan Randleas, has entered the race as a Republican.

Tutera, Jr., has named his father as campaign treasurer.