Energy at Apache and Rising Star has improved, but instructional changes haven’t shown positive effect on scores yet

Things at Rising Star Elementary had been rocky for a few years when the announcement came.

There’d been a revolving door of principals, with the building’s latest leader being abruptly reassigned to a central administrative office job in the middle of last school year. A significant boundary change following the closing of Bonjour Elementary in 2011 had meant a sharp increase in the number of students at Rising Star, as well as a significant shift in demographics with more English language learner students attending the school. Performance measures were low.

So it wasn’t too surprising to many Rising Star parents when the district announced in March that the building would become the second to transition to the innovative school model.

“We were in a rough spot,” said Christina Middleton, who has one child at Rising Star and one who has moved on from the building to middle school. “The culture was not very good at the time.”

That lingering sense of negativity among students, parents and staff was among the driving forces behind the decision to choose Apache and Rising Star as pilots for the move to the IS model, the district says.

“Those schools exhibited a need to increase student achievement, and both schools offered an opportunity to improve the building’s culture,” said Erin Little, district director of communications. “It’s proven that implementing research-based instructional practices results in increased student achievement, while enriching the social and emotional experience for all students.”

And while account from parents and teachers alike suggest the second part of that equation — enriching the social and emotional experience for kids — has been palpable, the jury is still out on whether the changes will lead to measurable improvements in student outcomes.

Improved building culture

Two years into the experiment, parents at both schools note a similar set of observations: Student interest seems to have improved, staff are energized and engaged, and parents have more opportunities to get involved. At Apache, Principal Britt Pumphrey this year launched a new site council for parents. Through the Eagle Parent Advisory Council, Apache parents are invited to share their thoughts about what’s working and what’s not as they change instructional practices at the school.

At Rising Star, first year principal Kristie Darby has made herself available to answering parent questions.

“That wasn’t always the case,” said Middleton. “She’s very present. It’s soothing to know you can get your questions answered.”

In both cases, though, parents tend to cite the specific building leader as the catalyst for change as opposed to the specifics of the instructional model.

“The change in principal was huge,” said Stacy Hetz, mother of two kids at Apache. “As we see in the larger world, a good leader who is empathetic and wants all to succeed brings out the best in those they work with. Britt said something to me the first time we met, ‘I hope that by the time I leave Apache, its diversity is a strength not a challenge.’ I think that shift in thinking permeates the entire building.”

Middleton said Darby has elicited similar confidence from parents at Rising Star.

“She’s gotten everything under control,” Middleton said. “It feels like staff has been brought in to understand what the plan is, and we’re really starting to feel like a community. The energy feels good.”

Performance measures unclear

As for how that good energy will play out in terms of measurable results, though, the data are inconclusive at best, and concerning to some.

Apache IS student results from last year’s Kansas State Department of Education performance reports showed the number of students in the lowest performing category for math and English language arts skills increased from 2016 to 2017. In 2016, the percent of students who fell into the Level 1 category in the state results for math, indicating only a limited understanding of the material, rose from 26.33 in 2016 to 27.64 in 2017. The drop in performance was more pronounced in English language arts: 23.33 percent of Apache students were categorized as Level 1 in 2016. That number rose to 27.35 in 2017.

Of course, a single year of data aren’t enough to draw a conclusion about whether the change in instruction models is affecting students’ understanding of basic math and English concepts. But parents seem to think the moves have put the schools on a better track.

“Innovation and change can be scary, especially when there was little info about this school model before it was implemented,” said Hetz. “But the staff is phenomenal, and good teachers make for a good environment.”

She said she hopes the “new leadership within the administration will keep the momentum going and not peter out with the waving of the next shiny object.”

At Rising Star, Middleton, too, says she believes consistency will be key.

“It’s too early to tell about what this means for test scores,” she said. “But at least now we have a dedicated principal and staff regardless. And that goes a really long way, not matter what the model is.”