Shawnee Mission high schools crown Homecoming royalty

Over the past several weeks, Shawnee Mission’s five high schools have crowned their Homecoming courts. Here’s a look at this year’s winners:

SM East

From left: 2nd attendants Savanna Worthington and Robbie Veglahn; Homecoming Queen and King Toni Englund and Sam Fay; and 1st attendants Kirby Motsinger and Tommy Nelson. Photo courtesy Hannah Pence.

SM North

From left: 2nd attendant Mackenzie Vielhauer; Homecoming Queen Vivien Pham; and 1st attendant Mackenzie Pittman. Photo by Morgan Vonderbruegge.

SM Northwest

From left: 1st runners up Rachel Albers and Spencer Pope; Homecoming Queen and King Molly Born and Reid Stimach; and 2nd runners up Kaden Bower and Rachel Perez.

SM South

From left: 1st attendants Robyn MacDonald and Harrison Polen; Homecoming Queen and King Claire Kelley and Patrick Wiley; and 2nd attendants Annaleigh Hobbs and Ben Smith.

SM West

From left: 1st runners up Marek Dujakovich and Camryn Hampton; Homecoming Queen and King Haley Webb and Eli Staggs; and 2nd runners up Rachel Silverstein and Terrion Brewer. Photo by Natalie Johnson.