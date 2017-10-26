Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Thank You to our 1,335 subscribers

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 26, 2017 7:00 am
Kansas tax cut plan under the microscope as Trump admin proposes parallel measure at federal level. Here & Now, the radio show produced at WBUR in Boston and broadcast to NPR affiliates across the country, is in Kansas City this week in large part to examine how the tax cuts signed into law by Gov. Sam Brownback in 2012 played out in the years that followed. The special interest in Kansas comes as a result of President Donald Trump’s proposed tax scheme, which would largely mirror what Kansas did but at the federal level. [As Trump Proposes Tax Cuts, Kansas Deals With Aftermath Of Experiment — WBUR]

Swiss Re decamping from northern Overland Park to Kansas City. The latest prize in the Kansas-Missouri business border war will leave some space vacant in northern OP. Swiss Re, a company specializing in reinsurance, will move its headquarters from 5200 Metcalf Ave. to down Kansas City in late 2018. The company employees approximately 400 people at its headquarters. [Reinsurance Company Moving From Kansas to Kansas City — Associated Press]

